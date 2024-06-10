Scholar Athlete of the Week: Evelynn Plummer, Providence High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Evelynn Plummer of Providence Word High School.

Evelynn is a varsity cheerleader and a two-time member of the U.S. World Team for Acrobatic Gymnastics. She won the silver medal at the World Acrobatic Gymnastic Championships in 2022 and has competed in five National Championships where she won a gold and silver medal. She’s the Vice President of Mu Alpha Theta, the Secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of the National Spanish Honor Society. Evelynn performs community service at Brooke Army Medical Center. Evelynn maintains a 4.0 GPA and will be attending Pennsylvania State University where she will major in Biomedical Engineering, earn a master’s degree in Business Administration and design prosthetics.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I had a lot of memorable moments. Pigtail Day was really special to me where we all got to stay the night here, we got to decorate all the hallways and we had a little dance party. A lot classes, like in AP Biology, we had a cell membrane and we had bubbles and we got to play with them. We had a Senior Retreat, that was really special. I got to connect with a lot of people that weren’t usually in my friend group. A lot of the day-to-day classes, where we would just run up and down the halls or we would have really interesting conversations at lunch. I got to connect with a lot of people in the Providence Community.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Academics and athletics thought met a lot about time management and planning out. I learned how to communicate with my teachers. When I wasn’t sure I was able to meet a specific deadline, I asked for them to extend it or help me out. They were really understanding. It’s important to keep a planner and to do your homework and if you have a spare second try to jot down some notes. It’s important to communicate and build that relationship with your teachers and counselors.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to Pennsylvania State University and I’m majoring in Biomedical Engineering. I want to build prosthetics for those who can’t necessarily afford it. I know that process is extremely difficult and I want to find a way to make it easier and more accessible. I think connecting electronics and bionic elements into the neurons in your brain is extremely fascinating in that area of science.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“My parents have supported me through everything. They mean the world to me. My mom’s a doctor, my dad’s an engineer so I’m mixed in both going forward. They’ve driven me to and from gymnastic meets and helped me out when I had no idea what it meant to be a cheerleader. They helped me learn and try new things and push me further especially in my academic studies. All the teachers have been so understanding when I was an online student and I was traveling internationally between competitions my sophomore year. They were extremely helpful for me and I appreciate them.”

