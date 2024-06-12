UTSA athletic director Lisa Campos receives new three-year contract extension

University of Texas at San Antonio athletic director Lisa Campos at an introductory news conference for UTSA men's basketball coach Austin Claunch on April 11, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced Wednesday that its athletic director, Lisa Campos, has agreed to stay on a little while longer.

Campos accepted a three-year contract extension to remain as UTSA’s Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, the school said in a news release.

Her original contract was set to end in 2026. The UT System approved Campos’ extension.

“Lisa (Campos) is held in the highest regard within the NCAA, American Athletic Conference, state of Texas D1, and San Antonio sports communities,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in a statement. “She has led our athletics enterprise with vision, boldness, integrity, and collaboration. I know I speak for so many of our advocates, partners, and philanthropic supporters when I say she is an incredible asset for our university and our community here in San Antonio.”

Campos’ base salary for the 2025 fiscal year will be $550,000. The contract extension will increase annually by $25,000 until the contract ends in 2029. Campos’ base salary will be worth $650,000 for the 2029 fiscal year, the school said.

After earning a doctorate degree at the University of Texas at El Paso, Campos’ athletic administrative career at UTEP in 2003. She worked as an associate athletic director in El Paso until 2012, when she was tabbed to be Northern Arizona University’s athletic director. In 2017, Campos moved back to Texas to become UTSA’s athletic director.

Among the highlights of Campos’ UTSA tenure have been the hiring and retaining of head football coach Jeff Traylor, leading the athletics department’s transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference and the announcement of a new funding plan for a new basketball and volleyball facility expected to break ground in early 2025.

“I want to express my gratitude to Dr. Eighmy and the UT System,” Campos said in a statement. “It is an honor to continue to represent our student-athletes, UTSA and the city of San Antonio. This commitment will allow us to continue to pursue excellence in academics, athletics and community engagement. I also want to share how appreciative I am for my partnerships with Executive Vice Presidents Heather Shipley and Veronica Salazar, in addition to Roadrunner Foundation President Gene Dawson, and for their collaborations with me.”

