Steele alum Malcolm Brown announces retirement from NFL during his hometown football camp

Brown played in the NFL for eight seasons where he played for Rams, Dolphins

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Steele Knights, Malcolm Brown, Cibolo, Football

CIBOLO, Texas – NFL veteran and Cibolo native Malcolm Brown hosted his fifth Malcolm Brown Football Camp on Friday, his first at the Cibolo Multi-Event Center.

Brown previously hosted his camp at his alma mater, Steele High School, before the event grew to a bigger venue.

The University of Texas alum went 1-on-1 with KSAT where Brown shared his plans to retire from the NFL for the first time.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.

