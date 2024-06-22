Steele alum Malcolm Brown announces retirement from NFL during his hometown football camp

CIBOLO, Texas – NFL veteran and Cibolo native Malcolm Brown hosted his fifth Malcolm Brown Football Camp on Friday, his first at the Cibolo Multi-Event Center.

Brown previously hosted his camp at his alma mater, Steele High School, before the event grew to a bigger venue.

The University of Texas alum went 1-on-1 with KSAT where Brown shared his plans to retire from the NFL for the first time.

NFL veteran Malcolm Brown officially announced his retirement from the #NFL at his camp today. The Steele HS/Texas alum signed with the Rams in 2015 as an undrafted free agent where he went onto appear in 88 games amassing 1,394 rushing yards and 14 total TDs. @MallyCat_28 pic.twitter.com/s0LOfB4XJV — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) June 22, 2024

