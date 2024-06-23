The Press Box: Who should the Spurs select in the 2024 NBA Draft?

SAN ANTONIO – At long last: NBA Draft week is here.

The San Antonio Spurs figure to be active in the first year of the draft evolving into a two-day event.

San Antonio has two picks in the first round (No. 4 and No. 8 overall) and two picks in the second round (No. 35 and No. 48 overall).

KSAT’s Larry Ramirez was joined by Mary Rominger and Nick Mantas, who all laid out their picks before the Spurs make theirs later this week.

The first round of the draft will tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday live on KSAT 12 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Round two of the draft will air at 3 p.m. Thursday live on ESPN from the network’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

Ramirez and KSAT photojournalist Mark Mendez will both be in New York for the draft. They will provide live reports on KSAT 12 News starting Tuesday until the last pick is made on Thursday.