Boerne Champion’s Elizabeth Leachman details experience at Olympic trials in 1-on-1 interview

Boerne Champion sophomore runner Elizabeth Leachman sat down with the KSAT Sports team for an exclusive interview.

Leachman discussed competing on national television, her reaction after qualifying for the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials, injury struggles, and more.

What was that two-week experience between the Nike Outdoor Nationals and the Olympic trials?

“It was definitely a great two weeks. I got to meet a lot of really amazing people and see a lot of really cool places. But, I think there was a lot of uncertainty going into it because we set up the season where I would hopefully be peaking at that point, and kind of dealing with the injury a little bit before state kind of set that back to where I didn’t really know where I stood till I got in the middle of those races.”

How do you think you performed at the Olympic Trials and the Nike Outdoor Nationals?

“At the end of the day, the biggest thing once you get to these races is still the experience itself. You work all season to get to that point, and of course, it would be great to perform at your highest level once you’re on those bigger stages but to even get there was a great opportunity for me, so I’m super grateful to be a part of it.”

How do you feel about all the accomplishments you have made in your sophomore season?

“It was definitely a great season. Full of a lot of great lessons. I got to meet a lot of great people along the way, but I’m really excited to get back into cross country; that’s my favorite part of the year, so I’m looking forward to a new team and a new coach and kind of just building back.”

Leachman did not qualify for the 5000-meter final at the Olympic trials.

She ran in the second of two heats against the best long-distance runners in the country.

The Charger, who ran the race with black athletic tape on her right hamstring, finished 13th out of 15 runners with a time of 16:36.67.

The race was not Leachman’s first run around the historic Hayward Field track.

The week before, Leachman earned second place in the one-mile race at the Nike Outdoor Nationals. Her time of 4:44.06 was a personal best.

WATCH the full interview in the video at the top of this article.

