90º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

UTSA football kicks off first day of fall camp

The Roadrunners are looking to build on last season’s 9-4 record and first-ever FBS bowl win

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: UTSA, San Antonio, Texas, AAC, Roadrunners

SAN ANTONIO – Excitement is in the air for the UTSA football program. The Roadrunners started training camp with its first practice on Wednesday morning.

Coming off a historic season that ended with the first bowl game victory in program history, UTSA is looking to build on that success.

The roster will look very different than in some key places. Former quarterback Frank Harris has moved on after six years in the Roadrunners program.

Replacing Harris under center will likely be Owen McCown, UTSA’s starting quarterback during last season’s Frisco Bowl.

On the defensive side of the ball, the loss of linebacker Rashad Wisdom and defensive lineman Brandon Matterson would typically be replaced by younger, inexperienced current UTSA players.

However, with the transfer portal being as convenient as ever to fill roster needs, UTSA cashed in with high-major talent. With the additions of former University of Oregon defensive lineman/Judson High School alum Johnny Bowens III and former University of Texas linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, the defensive dropoff shouldn’t be as steep as previously expected.

UTSA senior safety Ken Robinson shared what he thinks attracts players to the program.

“A lot of players looked at UTSA and saw what type of defense that we are and how fun it can play to play with them, so it just attracts a lot more talent and I’m happy for that,” Robinson said. “Now we just have to get that talent to get in line with our culture that we’ve aligned the last five years. Once we get to do that, the sky can be the limit for us.”

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor reached a special milestone in his coaching career.

The Roadrunners will have the next 31 days to continue practicing and preparing for their Aug. 31 season opener against Kennesaw State at the Alamodome.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

email

Recommended Videos