UTSA football kicks off first day of fall camp

SAN ANTONIO – Excitement is in the air for the UTSA football program. The Roadrunners started training camp with its first practice on Wednesday morning.

Coming off a historic season that ended with the first bowl game victory in program history, UTSA is looking to build on that success.

The roster will look very different than in some key places. Former quarterback Frank Harris has moved on after six years in the Roadrunners program.

Replacing Harris under center will likely be Owen McCown, UTSA’s starting quarterback during last season’s Frisco Bowl.

On the defensive side of the ball, the loss of linebacker Rashad Wisdom and defensive lineman Brandon Matterson would typically be replaced by younger, inexperienced current UTSA players.

However, with the transfer portal being as convenient as ever to fill roster needs, UTSA cashed in with high-major talent. With the additions of former University of Oregon defensive lineman/Judson High School alum Johnny Bowens III and former University of Texas linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, the defensive dropoff shouldn’t be as steep as previously expected.

UTSA senior safety Ken Robinson shared what he thinks attracts players to the program.

“A lot of players looked at UTSA and saw what type of defense that we are and how fun it can play to play with them, so it just attracts a lot more talent and I’m happy for that,” Robinson said. “Now we just have to get that talent to get in line with our culture that we’ve aligned the last five years. Once we get to do that, the sky can be the limit for us.”

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor reached a special milestone in his coaching career.

First day of Fall Camp. 20th season as a Head Coach. Still the exact same Butterflies in stomach feeling. Can’t wait to see which players continue the Tradition of #210TriangleOfToughness Was truly born to Coach Ball. Spot the Damn Ball @CoachRodWright pic.twitter.com/FR4wSdCsjJ — Jeff Traylor (@CoachTraylor) July 31, 2024

The Roadrunners will have the next 31 days to continue practicing and preparing for their Aug. 31 season opener against Kennesaw State at the Alamodome.