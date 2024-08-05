98º
University of Arkansas offered Brennan HS point guard Kingston Flemings a scholarship

Head coach John Calipari likes what he sees from one of the top ranked high school point guards in the US

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Brennan's Kingston Flemings during introductions of the 6A 2023 State Semifinal game. (Photographer: Mark Mendez) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s almost become a monthly occurrence that William J. Brennan High School’s point guard Kinston Flemings receives another scholarship to play basketball at a premiere program.

On Sunday, the University of Arkansas was added to the list of schools interested in Flemings.

Newly named Arkansas men’s basketball head coach John Calipari, best known for his six NCAA Final Four appearances and the 2012 national title he won during his tenure at the University of Kentucky, is pictured in the background of the social media post. He seems to be on the phone with recruits like Flemings, trying to convince them that Arkansas is the place to play at the collegiate level.

Flemings is currently ranked as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, and currently has 21 scholarship offers, which range from local schools like UTSA to some of the bigger programs across the country like the University of Michigan and the University of Kansas.

This upcoming season will be Flemings’ final year as the point guard for the Brennan Bears as he contemplates his decision regarding where he’ll play college ball.

