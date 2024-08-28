Texas State names star JMU transfer Jordan McCloud QB1 ahead of 2024 campaign

When the clock strikes 7 o’clock on Saturday night, the Texas State football program will take their home turf at the newly named UFCU Stadium against Lamar University — with reigning Sun Belt Conference Player-of-the-Year Jordan McCloud starting at quarterback.

McCloud is suiting up for his seventh season of college football. The dual-threat QB played a trio of years at South Florida and one season at Arizona before a breakout campaign at James Madison where he threw for 3,657 yards and 35 touchdowns.

“He’s just handled things the right way,” said Texas State football head coach GJ Kinne on the decision to start McCloud. “He came in this spring, got all the reps with the 1s for the most part. He’s handled himself like a pro, he’s a really good player. I’m excited to watch him play on Saturday.”

McCloud’s ample college football experience made it likely he’d win the starting job over Baylor transfer RJ Martinez, despite Kinne keeping the battle wide open.

Kinne added in Tuesday’s press conference that Martinez has earned the right to get some snaps on Saturday.

On the heels of TJ Finley’s time in San Marcos, McCloud is an adjustment for the offensive line, which is adjusting to the seven-inch height difference between Finley and McCloud.

“It’s great,” said Texas State redshirt junior Dorion Strawn. “Of course, he’s a little shorter, so he might hit your head, but you know you got to bend your knees. I love blocking for him, he’s a great leader, he’s a great communicator — and he can spin it. I’m ready to work with him.”

The Bobcats are coming off of a historic season, where the program reached new heights — capturing its first-ever bowl game victory.

Texas State’s rise in the college football world has translated to surrounding business, alumni and beyond investing in the program’s future.

It’s safe to say that expectations surrounding the Bobcats are higher than ever before entering the 2024 season and McCloud will be one of the catalysts moving forward.

