Spurs announce promotional schedule, theme nights for 2024-25 season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have released their promotional schedule and theme nights for the 2024-25 regular season.

The schedule features dedicated game nights to spotlight and celebrate various causes, as well as special offsite home games and promotional giveaways for fans as they cheer on the Silver and Black this season.

To view the full promotional schedule, fans can head to Spurs.com/Promotions or text PROMOTIONS to 210-444-5940.

THEME NIGHTS

The 2024-25 season starts with opening night on Oct. 26, when fans can welcome their Spurs back to the Frost Bank Center.

The schedule features 10 City Nights, presented by Michelob ULTRA, during which the Spurs will don their newest City Edition uniforms. Emirates NBA Cup games will feature the Spurs competing in the league’s in-season competition on Nov. 15 and Nov. 19.

Throughout the season, the Spurs will honor local military heroes by recognizing Veterans Night on Nov. 11, Salute Night on Jan. 17, and Military Appreciation Night on March 14. All military service members and veterans can receive a military discount for these games by texting MILITARY to 210-444-5940.

The schedule includes several theme nights as part of the team’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, healing and belonging, including Hispanic Heritage Night on Nov. 2, Black Heritage Night on Feb. 1, Pride Night on March 2 and Celebrating HERStory on March 19. Box Out Cancer Night will return to the Frost Bank Center on Jan. 31, when the Spurs will continue to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

New this year, the team will host a Kids Takeover Night on Nov. 9, with a 4 p.m. tip off for an early family-friendly night out. In addition, this season’s new Ugly Sweater Night on Dec. 21 features a contest awarding the fan wearing the ugliest sweater at the game. The Spurs will close out the regular season with Fan Appreciation Night on April 13 with a giveaway for all fans in the arena.

PROMOTIONAL OFFERS

Promotional offers this year include many fun-themed ticket packages such as Spurs branded T-shirt packages, two “Beerfest” game nights with beer and pretzels included in the ticket package and two “Taco Tuesday 210″ deals with taco and margaritas included. To celebrate the heroes in our community, promotional offers will also include military Branch Nights, Hometown Hero Nights for first responders, Teacher Appreciation Night and Healthcare Night, with all packages including a themed giveaway.

I-35 SERIES GAME NIGHTS

The Spurs return to Austin for their third annual I-35 Series at the Moody Center. Fans can take advantage of two packages available. The T-shirt package for the Spurs contest against Phoenix on Feb. 20 includes a themed T-shirt so fans can “black out” the arena in support by all dressing in Spurs black. A Pregame Party Package is available for the Feb. 21 game against Detroit and includes one game ticket, access to an exclusive pregame party on the Brown Distributing Texas Terrace, early VIP door access to the game, plus free food, drink ticket and giveaway item.

