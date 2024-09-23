Scholar Athlete of the Week: Caroline Peterson, Pieper High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Caroline Peterson of Pieper High School.

Caroline is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team where she’s been named Academic All-District all four years and named Second-Team All-District two years in a row. She’s also a four-year member of the varsity track and field team where she was the 4A State Champion in the high jump in 2022. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and is an AP Scholar with Distinction. Caroline maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked number one in her class. Caroline plans to compete in track and field in college, major in Kinesiology and become a chiropractor.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memory from high school is winning state as a freshman for high jump in track and field.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“I definitely say don’t be afraid to stay up late to finish all your assignments. Try not to procrastinate and it will make it a lot easier for you.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I definitely want to do track in college, I’m not sure where I want to go yet, I’m uncommitted but I want to major in Kinesiology and one day become a chiropractor. I have scoliosis, I have a lot of back pain myself and I go to a chiropractor. She really helps me to relieve my pain and I want to do that for others.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank all my coaches for building me into the athlete I am and for pushing me and getting my mentality to where it is. I want to thank my parents for always supporting me no matter what sport I’m doing, volleyball or track. I want to thank my teammates for always making it fun.”

