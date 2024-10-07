Scholar Athlete of the Week: Keegan Garcia, East Central High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Keegan Garcia of East Central High School.

Keegan is a member of the varsity football team. He’s been named Academic All-District and is ranked one of the top offensive lineman in Texas. He also plays for a club rugby team and a powerlifting team where he is a state, national and world champion. He’s been the Senior Class President, is a member of the National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Texas Association of Future Educators and the National Society of High School Scholars. Keegan performs community service with Wreaths Across America, the USAA Memorial Flag events and the Paul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner. He maintains a 3.8 GPA and is ranked in the top 15 percent of his class. Keegan plans to attend college and major in Education.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memory of high school so far is when I just moved to East Central and I got to meet all the wonderful coaches here and build a relationship with them. My first official practice with the team, all the coaches made sure to talk to me, give me welcomes and make me feel like I’m at home. That day was wonderful meeting Coach Glenn MacLeay and Coach Juan Rodriguez.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“My advice for underclassmen would be to make sure you take your grades seriously. Make sure you turn in all your assignments, do the best that you can because in the long run that’s what really matters is your grades. Even if you are not an athlete, staying on top of your grades makes you so much more successful in the world. For athletes, you can’t play without passing. Be consistent, in the classroom, being on time for class. Being consistent as an athlete at practice is the difference between good and great.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to go to college, not necessarily to play collegiately but if I’m blessed with that opportunity then I’ll go on that. If not, definitely go to college nearby and get my degree in Education and become a teacher and coach. My dad is a teacher and coach and he has taught me a lot from what he learned from college and lessons. I like to teach. My dad is a great coach, I’ve coached too. It’s amazing, it’s what I really love to do, I feel like it’s my calling.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“My message to my mom, she’s always been so supportive of me in everything that I’ve done and chose to do since I was a little boy and now growing up. She’s at every game, she’s made sure to always text me, check up on me, no matter what it is. When my pop’s busy or he’s locked in on coaching, she’s the one always there to be my rock.”

