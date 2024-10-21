Scholar Athlete of the Week: Grant Griffin, Southwest High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Grant Griffin of Southwest High School.

Grant is a four-year member of the varsity powerlifting team and a member of the varsity football, track, swim and water polo teams. He’s the Senior Class President, a member of the National Honor Society, the Chemistry Society, the Student Athletic Leadership team and is the Physical Fitness Commander of the JROTC. Grant also performs community service through the San Antonio Food Bank and St. Luke’s Catholic Church where he’s a Eucharistic Minister. He maintains a 4.21 GPA and is ranked seventh in his class. Grant plans to attend the United States Naval Academy where he will study Nuclear Engineering and join the powerlifting team.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories from high school have to be going to powerlifting practice in the mornings and go throw discus after school for a couple of hours trying to get better.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“You have to make sure you take care of your grades in the classroom first. Always complete work, don’t just go home and do nothing. You have to remember you’re a student-athlete not an athlete-student.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I want to go to the United States Naval Academy and study Nuclear Engineering. I’ve always enjoyed math. I come from a family of engineers. My older brother goes to the Naval Academy. I was a freshman when he was a senior in high school too. It was cool going to powerlifting meets with him, getting to lift, getting to spend time with him everyday. I think that would be pretty cool to be able to go to another school with him for at least a year.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“My mom, she’s always been awesome, she’s made it to every event she could and Coach Ronnie Molina, he’s always pushing me to be better.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com