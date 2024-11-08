Skip to main content
Texas State football announces its jersey combination ahead of Veterans Day

The Bobcats will be on the road against Lousiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Texas State, Football, Veterans Day
The Texas State football team takes the field at Bobcat Stadium to face George State on Sept. 21, 2019. (Jessica Hunt, KSAT)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Count Texas State among the teams set to hit the field with a special jersey combination for its Veterans Day weekend matchup.

The Bobcats made their announcement official via social media on Thursday. The combo features a nod to the United States Air Force.

Texas State will hit the road Saturday at Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

The Bobcats (4-4) have suffered back-to-back losses heading into the weekend.

A win against the Warhawks could vault the Bobcats into second place in the Sun Belt West Division depending on how the rest of this week’s conference schedule shakes out.

