Texas State football announces its jersey combination ahead of Veterans Day

The Texas State football team takes the field at Bobcat Stadium to face George State on Sept. 21, 2019.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Count Texas State among the teams set to hit the field with a special jersey combination for its Veterans Day weekend matchup.

The Bobcats made their announcement official via social media on Thursday. The combo features a nod to the United States Air Force.

Recommended Videos

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐤𝐲'𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭.



Game 9 threads 🪡 pic.twitter.com/X9XLg3c3OY — Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) November 7, 2024

Texas State will hit the road Saturday at Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

The Bobcats (4-4) have suffered back-to-back losses heading into the weekend.

A win against the Warhawks could vault the Bobcats into second place in the Sun Belt West Division depending on how the rest of this week’s conference schedule shakes out.