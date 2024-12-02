Scholar Athlete of the Week: Helen Guajardo, Incarnate Word High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Helen Guajardo of Incarnate Word High School.

Helen is the captain of the varsity volleyball and swim teams. She’s been named First-Team All-District, Second-Team All-State and two-time TAPPS Division I Regional Swimmer of the Year. Helen is the President of the National Spanish Honor Society, a member of the National Honor Society and the Rosary Club and the Founding President of the Environmental Club. She’s also a National Math Honor Society Tutor, is a Student Ambassador and is a National Merit Commended Scholar. Helen performs community service through Camp CAMP, the San Antonio Food Bank, Cam Ministries, Texas YES and Soldiers Angels. She maintains a 4.4 GPA and is ranked in the top six-percent of her class. Helen plans to play collegiate volleyball at Colorado College and major in Environmental Science.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Being on the volleyball team I’ve created the best friendships, my best friends my whole life. I really like traveling with the team, the late nights on bus ride and hotel rooms and dressing up for practices.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Take advantage of all the time you have but don’t ignore your friends or your family because your time with them is just as important as academics and practicing.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I want to go to Colorado College and play volleyball. I want to major in Environmental Science because I really want to work on environmental research like marine research or reforestation or work on public policy to help cities be more sustainable and work on fighting climate change.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I would like to thank Gloria Medrano for being the best freshman Biology teacher and for writing all my recommendations and I would like to thank Mrs. Maria Burpo because she taught me more than she would ever know.”

