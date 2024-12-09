Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chloe Hawkins, Incarnate Word High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chloe Hawkins of Incarnate Word High School.

Chloe is the captain of the varsity volleyball and track and field squads. She was named First-Team All-District in volleyball and was a TAPPS 6A high jump and 4 x 100 state qualifier. She was also the state runner up in the high jump her junior year. Chloe is the President of the Rosary Club, the Treasurer of the National Honor Society, a member of the Spanish Honor Society, the Robotics and Engineering Club and is a National Math Honor Society Tutor and is a student ambassador. She also performs community service through the PEARLS Foundation and Camp CAMP. Chloe maintains a 4.1 GPA, plans to attend college and major in Aerospace Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“The last four years, my fondest memories have probably been the bonds I’ve built with a lot of the girls here and the communication I’ve established with my coaches and teachers and understanding the role of being a scholar athlete. I just take away all the support and love I get from this community.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Knowing your priorities and understanding student-athlete and not athlete-student. It just helps build communication skills with your coaches and knowing you put school first. Also understanding time management because without it, procrastination is hard to overcome without good time management.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school I want to study Aerospace Engineering at either Stanford or UT because I really love math and science and problem solving skills that you get from it. Starting really young, I played with Lego’s a lot. I always tried to figure out how things worked around my house. I saw what my uncle did, he’s an engineer and he would show me things that he did and I became really interested in it.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To all my family members and the coaches that supported me to get me where I am today, thank you for pushing me to be my best and helping me be the woman I am today.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com