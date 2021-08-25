BGC Preview 2021: Judson Rockets

CONVERSE – Friday night, the high school football season kicks off with one of the biggest games in the state: Judson vs. DeSoto. The Rockets come in at No. 4 in the first edition of KSAT 12′s Top 12 rankings this season, and both teams are recognized as top 25 teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine rankings for Class 6A teams.

Judson enters the 2021 campaign looking to rebound off of last season’s 6-3 finish. After posting a 6-1 record in District 27-6A, the Rockets uncharacteristically bowed out of the playoffs in the first round. Their 28-21 loss to Roosevelt marked the first time a Rockets team was eliminated in the first round since 2011. Meanwhile, DeSoto posted a 10-2 record in 2020 and advanced to the regional finals, their best playoff performance since winning the state title in 2016.

These two teams matched up to open the season last year as well. The Eagles won that game at home 37-0. Now, they meet again on Judson’s home turf. Kickoff at Rutledge Stadium is at 7 p.m.

