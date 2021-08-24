BGC Game of the Week Preview: No. 1 Brennan vs. No. 2 Reagan

SAN ANTONIO – Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season is finally upon us, and the biggest game on the schedule features a matchup of heavyweights: Brennan vs. Reagan. Both teams enter the season as the top two teams in KSAT 12′s Top 12 rankings and two of the top 20 Class 6A teams in the entire state as determined by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

Brennan enters this season on the heels of an impressive 2020 campaign in which quarterback Ashton Dubose flourished. The dual-threat signal-caller torched defenses in the Alamo City last year, throwing for more than 2,000 yards, rushing for more than 800 yards and racking up 41 total touchdowns. The defense was rock-solid as well, posting a pair of shutouts en route to a 10-2 overall record. For a more in-depth look at the Bears’ season, click here.

Reagan was just as impressive last season. The Rattlers finished 2020 with a 9-2 overall record and ran the table in District 28-6A. Britton Moore evolved into a dynamic playmaker under center, notching 18 total touchdowns to go with 1,000 yards passing and 760 yards rushing. Running back Carson Green was a huge factor as well, churning up 1,200 yards rushing with 21 total touchdowns. For a more in-depth look at the Rattlers’ season, click here.

Both teams have a tendency to make big plays and love to impose their will on the line of scrimmage. Reagan holds the all-time series edge with a 3-2 record, but the Bears have won the last two matches in 2019 and 2020 by double-digits. Kickoff at Farris Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

