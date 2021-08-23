KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 1

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|2020 Record
|12. Highlands
|4-2
|11. Taft
|8-4
|10. Alamo Heights
|7-3
|9. NB Canyon
|11-2
|8. Boerne Champion
|7-3
|7. Southside
|9-2
|6. Johnson
|9-2
|5. Smithson Valley
|8-3
|4. Judson
|6-3
|3. Steele
|9-4
|2. Reagan
|9-2
|1. Brennan
|10-3
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|2020 Record
|12. Cornerstone
|9-1
|11. Devine
|8-3
|10. Hondo
|10-2
|9. D’Hanis
|8-1
|8. Poteet
|8-3
|7. Poth
|9-1
|6. Jourdanton
|11-2
|5. Boerne
|9-3
|4. Navarro
|11-3
|3. Falls City
|11-3
|2. Wimberley
|12-4
|1. Shiner
|14-0
MORE BIG GAME COVERAGE
Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.