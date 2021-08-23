Clear icon
KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 1

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank2020 Record
12. Highlands4-2
11. Taft8-4
10. Alamo Heights7-3
9. NB Canyon11-2
8. Boerne Champion7-3
7. Southside9-2
6. Johnson9-2
5. Smithson Valley8-3
4. Judson6-3
3. Steele9-4
2. Reagan9-2
1. Brennan10-3

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank2020 Record
12. Cornerstone9-1
11. Devine8-3
10. Hondo10-2
9. D’Hanis8-1
8. Poteet8-3
7. Poth9-1
6. Jourdanton11-2
5. Boerne9-3
4. Navarro11-3
3. Falls City11-3
2. Wimberley12-4
1. Shiner14-0

About the Author:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

