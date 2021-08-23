Partly Cloudy icon
96º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 1 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, BGC, High School Football, High School Sports, 12s Top 12, Brennan, Reagan, Highlands, Alamo Heights, Johnson, Southside, Taft, New Braunfels Canyon, Smithson Valley, Judson, Steele, Boerne Champion, Cornerstone, Devine, Hondo, D'Hanis, Poteet, Poth, Jourdanton, Boerne, Navarro, Falls City, Wimberley, Shiner
KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 1
KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 1

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank2020 Record
12. Highlands4-2
11. Taft8-4
10. Alamo Heights7-3
9. NB Canyon11-2
8. Boerne Champion7-3
7. Southside9-2
6. Johnson9-2
5. Smithson Valley8-3
4. Judson6-3
3. Steele9-4
2. Reagan9-2
1. Brennan10-3

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank2020 Record
12. Cornerstone9-1
11. Devine8-3
10. Hondo10-2
9. D’Hanis8-1
8. Poteet8-3
7. Poth9-1
6. Jourdanton11-2
5. Boerne9-3
4. Navarro11-3
3. Falls City11-3
2. Wimberley12-4
1. Shiner14-0

KSAT 12′S GREG SIMMONS & LARRY RAMIREZ TALK WEEK 1 RANKINGS

KSAT 12's Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez talk 12's Top 12 Week 1
KSAT 12's Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez talk 12's Top 12 Week 1

MORE BIG GAME COVERAGE

BGC Preview: Brennan Bears

BGC Preview: Southside Cardinals

Annual Peanut Butter Bowl expands to 10 games, 20 high school football teams in 2021

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter