KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 1 rankings

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank 2020 Record 12. Highlands 4-2 11. Taft 8-4 10. Alamo Heights 7-3 9. NB Canyon 11-2 8. Boerne Champion 7-3 7. Southside 9-2 6. Johnson 9-2 5. Smithson Valley 8-3 4. Judson 6-3 3. Steele 9-4 2. Reagan 9-2 1. Brennan 10-3

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank 2020 Record 12. Cornerstone 9-1 11. Devine 8-3 10. Hondo 10-2 9. D’Hanis 8-1 8. Poteet 8-3 7. Poth 9-1 6. Jourdanton 11-2 5. Boerne 9-3 4. Navarro 11-3 3. Falls City 11-3 2. Wimberley 12-4 1. Shiner 14-0

KSAT 12′S GREG SIMMONS & LARRY RAMIREZ TALK WEEK 1 RANKINGS

KSAT 12's Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez talk 12's Top 12 Week 1

MORE BIG GAME COVERAGE