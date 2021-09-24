LIVE at 6:20 p.m.: KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage tailgate party at Heroes Stadium for Brandeis-Johnson unbeaten showdown

This week’s KSAT Big Game Coverage (BGC) pregame party is headed to Heroes Stadium for a big district showdown between Brandeis and Johnson. Both schools are 4-0 and atop the district after two weeks of play.

The Broncos and Jaguars traditionally meet in the first week of the season in a matchup that’s called the Peanut Butter Bowl, but last year, the two squads became district rivals and their yearly game was pushed back in the schedule. Johnson is ranked No. 4 and Brandeis No. 7 KSAT 12′s Top 12 for 5A-6A schools.

Each Friday at 6:20 p.m. on KSAT.com, KSAT’s David Sears and RJ Marquez are going live from the week’s Big Game.

(You can watch last week’s BGC pregame party below.)

David and RJ are interacting with the fans, band members, cheerleaders, ROTC groups and students who are part of the atmosphere that makes Friday nights great.

The weekly livestream will start around 6:20 p.m. every Friday evening before kickoff.

KSAT 12 Sports has also teamed up with Texas Sports Productions to stream more than 100 live high school football games across South Texas during the 2021 season for KSAT Insiders.

KSAT also has a weekly preview show Thursdays afternoons and a free Big Game Coverage newsletter this season.

Watch the Big Game Coverage Preview show live Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Another new addition to Big Game Coverage this season will be a live preview show each Thursday at 4 p.m.

KSAT 12 Sports and Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets the KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons and Anchor Larry Ramirez together in studio Thursday afternoons to talk all things football, including 12′s Top 12 ranking and the best players to watch.

You’ll also hear from KSAT 12′s Andrew Cely, Mike Klein, RJ Marquez and more.

