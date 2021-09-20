KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 5 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 5 of the 2021 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Floresville
|4-0
|11. Harlandale
|4-0
|10. Lanier
|3-0
|9. New Braunfels
|4-0
|8. Brandeis
|4-0
|7. Taft
|4-0
|6. Alamo Heights
|4-0
|5. Boerne Champion
|4-0
|4. Johnson
|4-0
|3. Smithson Valley
|4-0
|2. Steele
|4-0
|1. Brennan
|4-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Score
|12. Poteet
|3-1
|11. Falls City
|3-1
|10. Devine
|3-1
|9. Pleasanton
|3-1
|8. Marion
|4-0
|7. Cuero
|3-1
|6. Poth
|2-1
|5. Navarro
|3-1
|4. Central Catholic
|3-1
|3. Wimberley
|3-1
|2. Somerset
|4-0
|1. Shiner
|4-0