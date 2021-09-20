KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 5 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 5 of the 2021 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Record 12. Floresville 4-0 11. Harlandale 4-0 10. Lanier 3-0 9. New Braunfels 4-0 8. Brandeis 4-0 7. Taft 4-0 6. Alamo Heights 4-0 5. Boerne Champion 4-0 4. Johnson 4-0 3. Smithson Valley 4-0 2. Steele 4-0 1. Brennan 4-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank Score 12. Poteet 3-1 11. Falls City 3-1 10. Devine 3-1 9. Pleasanton 3-1 8. Marion 4-0 7. Cuero 3-1 6. Poth 2-1 5. Navarro 3-1 4. Central Catholic 3-1 3. Wimberley 3-1 2. Somerset 4-0 1. Shiner 4-0

