Brandeis volleyball rallies to top Keller 3-2, wins program’s first UIL State title

Brandeis volleyball celebrates their UIL Class 6A State title at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on Nov. 20, 2021.

GARLAND – For the first time in program history, Brandeis wins the UIL Class 6A State title, rallying from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat Keller 3-2 in Saturday’s championship match at the Curtis Culwell Center.

