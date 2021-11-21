64º

Big Game Coverage

Brandeis volleyball rallies to top Keller 3-2, wins program’s first UIL State title

Senior Jalyn Gibson named Tournament MVP

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Brandeis volleyball celebrates their UIL Class 6A State title at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on Nov. 20, 2021. (Andrew Cely, KSAT)

GARLAND – For the first time in program history, Brandeis wins the UIL Class 6A State title, rallying from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat Keller 3-2 in Saturday’s championship match at the Curtis Culwell Center.

Full Highlights and Reaction coming tonight on the Nightbeat and on this webpage!

