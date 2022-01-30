HIGHLIGHTS: District 25-6A Swimming Championships
Rangers sweep boys, girls team titles
SAN ANTONIO – Smithson Valley sweeps both the boys and girls team titles at the District 25-6A Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday afternoon at Bill Walker Pool.
GIRLS RESULTS
|Event
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|Smithson Valley
|1:51.35
|200 yard Freestyle
|KC Nwaeze (Smithson Valley)
|2:04.86
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Gala Boutin (Smithson Valley)
|2:19.72
|50 yard Freestyle
|Vanessa Weatherford (Smithson Valley)
|24.23
|1 meter Diving
|Sidonie Kearns (Clemens)
|221.8 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|Catherine Frankson (Smithson Valley)
|58.60
|100 yard Freestyle
|Vanessa Weatherford (Smithson Valley)
|52.86
|500 yard Freestyle
|Cara Doyle (Smithson Valley)
|5:37.56
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Smithson Valley
|1:44.41
|100 yard Backstroke
|Laney Skrobanek (Smithson Valley)
|1:00.12
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Gala Boutin (Smithson Valley)
|1:13.84
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|Smithson Valley
|3:43.92
BOYS RESULTS
|Event
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|New Braunfels
|1:39.02
|200 yard Freestyle
|Konner Schneider (Smithson Valley)
|1:50.91
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Collin Doyle (Smithson Valley)
|2:00.46
|50 yard Freestyle
|Davis Donicht (Steele)
|21.96
|1 meter Diving
|Lio Cruz (Judson)
|174.5 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|Garrett Starnes (New Braunfels)
|53.15
|100 yard Freestyle
|Davis Donicht (Steele)
|47.78
|500 yard Freestyle
|Carson Blair (Smithson Valley)
|4:55.49
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Smithson Valley
|1:30.75
|100 yard Backstroke
|Garrett Starnes (New Braunfels)
|51.71
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Victor Fuentes (New Braunfels)
|1:00.67
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|Smithson Valley
|3:19.54
MORE HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING COVERAGE
Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.