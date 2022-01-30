59º

Big Game Coverage

HIGHLIGHTS: District 25-6A Swimming Championships

Rangers sweep boys, girls team titles

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Smithson Valley sweeps both the boys and girls team titles at the District 25-6A Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday afternoon at Bill Walker Pool.

GIRLS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelaySmithson Valley1:51.35
200 yard FreestyleKC Nwaeze (Smithson Valley)2:04.86
200 yard Individual MedleyGala Boutin (Smithson Valley)2:19.72
50 yard FreestyleVanessa Weatherford (Smithson Valley)24.23
1 meter DivingSidonie Kearns (Clemens)221.8 pts
100 yard ButterflyCatherine Frankson (Smithson Valley)58.60
100 yard FreestyleVanessa Weatherford (Smithson Valley)52.86
500 yard FreestyleCara Doyle (Smithson Valley)5:37.56
200 yard Freestyle RelaySmithson Valley1:44.41
100 yard BackstrokeLaney Skrobanek (Smithson Valley)1:00.12
100 yard BreaststrokeGala Boutin (Smithson Valley)1:13.84
400 yard Freestyle RelaySmithson Valley3:43.92

BOYS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayNew Braunfels1:39.02
200 yard FreestyleKonner Schneider (Smithson Valley)1:50.91
200 yard Individual MedleyCollin Doyle (Smithson Valley)2:00.46
50 yard FreestyleDavis Donicht (Steele)21.96
1 meter DivingLio Cruz (Judson)174.5 pts
100 yard ButterflyGarrett Starnes (New Braunfels)53.15
100 yard FreestyleDavis Donicht (Steele)47.78
500 yard FreestyleCarson Blair (Smithson Valley)4:55.49
200 yard Freestyle RelaySmithson Valley1:30.75
100 yard BackstrokeGarrett Starnes (New Braunfels)51.71
100 yard BreaststrokeVictor Fuentes (New Braunfels)1:00.67
400 yard Freestyle RelaySmithson Valley3:19.54

