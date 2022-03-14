⚾ 🥎 Stream schedule: Watch high school baseball, softball with KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage for 2022

>>WATCH GAMES HERE. SEE SCHEDULE BELOW.<<

KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions are expanding their high school sports streaming partnership in 2022 to include football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.

The streams are free to watch but exclusive for members of KSAT Insider, a community of our most engaged readers and viewers who get access to exclusive content, giveaways and events. It’s completely free to join and start streaming.

See details on how to stream at the bottom of this article, under the streaming schedule. Find scores here.

This week’s streaming schedule

*Game start times are subject to change due to weather

Tuesday, March 15

Canyon vs. Alamo Heights - at Alamo Heights Field, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 18

Alamo Heights vs. Boerne Champion - at Boerne Champion Field, 7 p.m.

3 ways to stream live games

How to join KSAT Insider

Becoming a member is a free and simple process that requires an email address, a user name and a password on the Insider page. Once you verify your email and sign in, you will immediately unlock all the exclusive benefits.

You can access the sign-up page in the top right-hand corner of any page on KSAT.com.

If you have any questions or feedback about the program, please email us at insider@ksat.com.