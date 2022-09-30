BGC Week 6 Preview: Brandeis vs. Johnson headlines Friday’s schedule

Johnson takes the field for the second game of the KSAT Pigskin Classic against Judson.

The midpoint of the 2022 high school football season is upon us, and Friday night features some crucial matchups between teams looking to gain an edge in district play. The headliner is undeniably Brandeis vs. Johnson, a battle between two of the top 10 teams in KSAT 12′s Top 12 and the latest chapter in one of the best rivalries in the area. Here’s an in-depth look at three of the biggest games to watch on the Big Game Coverage (BGC) app for Week 6.

BGC Game of the Week: No. 6 Brandeis vs. No. 5 Johnson, Comalander Stadium, 7 p.m.

Since 2011, the Broncos and Jaguars have met 14 times. Eleven of those contests were in the regular season, and three were in the playoffs. The average margin of victory in those meetings is roughly five points. Brandeis owns the edge in that time-frame, owning a 6-5 record over Johnson in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs, but the Jaguars won the most recent meeting between these two programs last season 28-22 en route to an undefeated mark.

That’s all in the past. This year, both of these teams come into Comalander Stadium with undefeated records in District 28-6A play, and each posted dominant victories in Week 5. Johnson torched Roosevelt 63-35, while Brandeis knocked off Madison 50-27. The Jaguars and Broncos also have dynamic quarterbacks leading red-hot offenses in Ty Hawkins and JC Evans respectively.

Expect some real fireworks from this matchup. You can catch full highlights and reaction from the big game tonight on the Nightbeat.

Stevens vs. Harlan, Farris Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Hawks are flying high after an incredible 59-52 overtime victory over previously undefeated Warren in Week 5. The win was enormous for a Harlan squad that had dropped their first two District 29-6A matchups against Brennan and O’Connor. Their next opponent is a team who’s staked their way to an undefeated record in district play: Stevens.

The Falcons have flexed their muscle in decisive wins over Sotomayor, Holmes and Jay in recent weeks thanks to excellent play from quarterback KK Brashears and running back Robert Cardenas. The Hawks will be their toughest test yet, with quarterback Noah Farris slinging the ball to all-purpose athlete Jacob Gonzales and wide receiver Izayah Manchester.

The middle of the district standings is still very much up for grabs, and this battle of the birds will be pivotal for both squads moving forward.

No. 9 Warren vs. Taft, Gustafson Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Warriors watched a late fourth-quarter lead slip away against Harlan in Week 5, but the loss doesn’t diminish what their offense has accomplished through their first five games. Quarterback Antonio Meza and wide receiver Darian Holmes have tormented opposing defenses throughout the season. Holmes has caught nearly 40% of Meza’s total completions for 664 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Warriors will look to bounce back against a hard-nosed Taft squad that features running back TJ Andrews, who has already rushed for 568 yards and seven touchdowns this season. The Raiders rebounded from their district-opening 54-13 loss to Brennan with a 24-6 victory over O’Connor, in which quarterback Ryan Alvarez completed two long touchdown passes to Shmir Finister and Jayden Aleman.

Both teams enter the Gus with one loss in district play. Only one will leave with a leg up on the playoff push.