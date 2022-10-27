64º

WATER POLO: Boerne Champion boys excited heading into first UIL State tournament

Chargers to face Richmond Foster in state semifinals Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Boerne Champion will become the first boys water polo team to represent the San Antonio area at a UIL State tournament this Saturday at Josh Davis Natatorium. The Chargers will take on Richmond Foster in the UIL State semifinals Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

BOERNE – This Saturday, the Boerne Champion boys water polo team will make history just by entering Josh Davis Natatorium.

The Chargers are the first boys team from the San Antonio area to qualify for UIL State. They earned that right after defeating Clark in a hard-fought Regional Final 16-13.

Champion will take on Richmond Foster in the UIL State semifinals Saturday at 1:30 p.m. If they win that match, they will advance to the UIL State championship game at 6 p.m.

CHAMPION BOYS PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS

Regional Final vs. Clark

Regional Quarterfinal vs. Alamo Heights

Area Round vs. Warren

