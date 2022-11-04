BGC Week 11 Preview: Brandeis vs. Reagan headlines Friday’s schedule

It all comes down to the this! High school football teams across the greater San Antonio area wrap up the 2022 regular season tonight. Playoff positioning is on the line, as teams battle for district titles and pride. The season began with a bang at the inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic 11 weeks ago, and it certainly will end with one thanks in part to our Game of the Week:

GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 5 Brandeis vs. No. 7 Reagan, Comalander Stadium, 7 p.m.

Two undefeated teams meet on the gridiron with the District 28-6A title on the line.

The Broncos enter Comalander Stadium with an 8-1 overall record and have won six straight games since a Week 2 loss to Brennan. Quarterback JC Evans controls an impressive offense that has posted at least 21 points every time he has lined up under center. Meanwhile, the Rattlers have ripped off seven straight victories since dropping to 0-2 to start the season. Over that span, Reagan has scored 34 points or more in every game they’ve played thanks to a dynamic ground game featuring quarterback Caleb Cappuccio and running backs Cole Pryor and Carson Green.

Both teams have shown they can blow their opponents out, and both used dramatic second half rallies to stun Johnson. Reagan has won the last two all-time meetings in convincing fashion. Can they do it again? Or will Brandeis claim the district title? This is one of seven great games to stream on the BGC App tonight!

BGC ROAD TRIP: Uvalde, Sabinal and Hondo

KSAT 12′s Larry Ramirez and photographer Eddie Latigo hit the road west and kick off their weekly BGC Road Trip in Uvalde, where the Coyotes wrap up their regular season against a Somerset team looking to bounce back after suffering their first district loss last week. Here’s a look at the Road Trip’s route tonight:

Somerset (7-2, 3-1) vs. Uvalde (5-4, 2-2)

Rocksprings (5-2, 4-1) vs. Sabinal (9-0, 5-0)

Poteet (6-3, 3-1) vs. Hondo (4-5, 3-1)

BGC FAN CAM: Central Catholic

The Buttons conclude their regular season tonight at home looking for their third straight district win.

Central Catholic (5-3, 2-2) has hit their stride, scoring 35 points or more in back-to-back district wins against Tomball Concordia Lutheran and The Village School. They will be tested against a Houston St. Pius X team that’s looking to secure a .500 season after dropping their last two games. Can’t wait to swing by Benson Stadium to see the action!

As always, tune in to the Nightbeat to catch all the highlights from Friday night’s games.