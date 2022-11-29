75º

BGC High School Football Playoffs Week 3 Final Scores

Final scores from Nov. 25 via KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

(KSAT/Henry Keller)

Below you will find the final scores for week three of high school football playoffs - November 25 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR
HOME
SAN BENITO
38
TAFT
19
FINAL      BUCCANEER STADIUM

LOS FRESNOS
7
BRENNAN
42
FINAL      LOS FRESNOS

THREE RIVERS
21
FLATONIA
56
FINAL

RANDOLPH
7
EDNA
16
FINAL

PORT LAVACA CALHOUN
28
CANYON LAKE
13
FINAL

NAVARRO
28
BISHOP
14
FINAL      JOURDANTON

GREGORY PORTLAND
8
ALAMO HEIGHTS
31
FINAL      CUERO

JONESBORO
62
MEDINA
56
FINAL      SAN SABA

BOERNE GENEVA
14
CYPRESS CHRISTIAN
44
FINAL

VETERANS MEMORIAL
35
MISSON SHARYLAND
23
FINAL      LAREDO SAC

LEAGUE CITY BAY AREA CHRISTIAN
7
HOLY CROSS
28
FINAL      WEIMAR

D'HANIS
6
GRANGER
41
FINAL      ESCHENBERG FIELD

BOLING
34
POTH
42
FINAL      YOAKUM

BLANCO
40
CORPUS CHRISTI LONDON
13
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

VANDERBILT INDUSTRIAL
19
JOURDANTON
8
FINAL      HORNET STADIUM

PLEASANTON
21
BOERNE
50
FINAL      OREM STADIUM

LOCKHART
42
CC FLOUR BLUFF
49
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

HARLINGEN
39
WARREN
21
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

FALLS CITY
29
SABINAL
20
FINAL      JOURDANTON

SHINER
47
MASON
21
FINAL      HUTTO

GOLIAD
0
LLANO
21
FINAL      SAN ANTONIO PIEPER

SOMERSET
23
LA VERNIA
13
FINAL      HEROES STADIUM

STEELE
21
LAKE TRAVIS
24
FINAL      THE PFIELD, PFLUGERVILLE

MANVEL
28
SMITHSON VALLEY
38
FINAL      BASTROP MEMORIAL STADIUM

DAVENPORT
14
CC CALALLEN
22
FINAL      VICTORIA MEMORIAL STADIUM

NIXON-SMILEY
8
EL MATON TIDEHAVEN
56
FINAL      ALTAIR RICE CONSOLIDATED

MCALLEN
21
SOUTHSIDE
0
FINAL      CORPUS CHRISTI CALALLEN

NEW BRAUNFELS
14
AUSTIN WESTLAKE
45
FINAL      RATTLER STADIUM

ORANGE GROVE
0
WIMBERLEY
48
FINAL      SAN ANTONIO SOUTHWEST LEGACY

WESLACO EAST
3
HARLAN
49
FINAL      BUCCANEER STADIUM

FORT WORTH NOLAN
38
ANTONIAN
24
FINAL      GEORGETOWN ISD STADIUM

BRANDEIS
28
DRIPPING SPRINGS
56
FINAL

