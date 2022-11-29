BGC High School Football Playoffs Week 3 Final Scores

SAN BENITO 38 TAFT 19 FINAL BUCCANEER STADIUM



LOS FRESNOS 7 BRENNAN 42 FINAL LOS FRESNOS



THREE RIVERS 21 FLATONIA 56 FINAL



RANDOLPH 7 EDNA 16 FINAL



PORT LAVACA CALHOUN 28 CANYON LAKE 13 FINAL



NAVARRO 28 BISHOP 14 FINAL JOURDANTON



GREGORY PORTLAND 8 ALAMO HEIGHTS 31 FINAL CUERO



JONESBORO 62 MEDINA 56 FINAL SAN SABA



BOERNE GENEVA 14 CYPRESS CHRISTIAN 44 FINAL



VETERANS MEMORIAL 35 MISSON SHARYLAND 23 FINAL LAREDO SAC



LEAGUE CITY BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 7 HOLY CROSS 28 FINAL WEIMAR



D'HANIS 6 GRANGER 41 FINAL ESCHENBERG FIELD



BOLING 34 POTH 42 FINAL YOAKUM



BLANCO 40 CORPUS CHRISTI LONDON 13 FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM



VANDERBILT INDUSTRIAL 19 JOURDANTON 8 FINAL HORNET STADIUM



PLEASANTON 21 BOERNE 50 FINAL OREM STADIUM



LOCKHART 42 CC FLOUR BLUFF 49 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM



HARLINGEN 39 WARREN 21 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM



FALLS CITY 29 SABINAL 20 FINAL JOURDANTON



SHINER 47 MASON 21 FINAL HUTTO



GOLIAD 0 LLANO 21 FINAL SAN ANTONIO PIEPER



SOMERSET 23 LA VERNIA 13 FINAL HEROES STADIUM



STEELE 21 LAKE TRAVIS 24 FINAL THE PFIELD, PFLUGERVILLE



MANVEL 28 SMITHSON VALLEY 38 FINAL BASTROP MEMORIAL STADIUM



DAVENPORT 14 CC CALALLEN 22 FINAL VICTORIA MEMORIAL STADIUM



NIXON-SMILEY 8 EL MATON TIDEHAVEN 56 FINAL ALTAIR RICE CONSOLIDATED



MCALLEN 21 SOUTHSIDE 0 FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI CALALLEN



NEW BRAUNFELS 14 AUSTIN WESTLAKE 45 FINAL RATTLER STADIUM



ORANGE GROVE 0 WIMBERLEY 48 FINAL SAN ANTONIO SOUTHWEST LEGACY



WESLACO EAST 3 HARLAN 49 FINAL BUCCANEER STADIUM



FORT WORTH NOLAN 38 ANTONIAN 24 FINAL GEORGETOWN ISD STADIUM



BRANDEIS 28 DRIPPING SPRINGS 56 FINAL

