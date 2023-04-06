KSAT to announce team match-ups Tuesday for 2nd annual KSAT Pigskin Classic in Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 will announce on Tuesday the details of the second-annual KSAT 12 Pigskin Classic.

This year, the event is even bigger than last year with eight teams facing off over two days in the Alamodome.

The KSAT Pigskin Classic will be held on Aug. 25 and 26.

The team match-ups will be announced during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

You can watch a livestream of the press conference in the video player above, on KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com.

“We’re so happy to be able to host the second annual KSAT 12 Pigskin Classic for all of South Texas to enjoy High School Football in the Alamodome!” said KSAT 12 Vice President and General Manager Ashley Parker.

Last year’s KSAT 12 Pigskin Classic was the first of its kind in San Antonio with six teams playing in a triple-header to kick off their high school football seasons.

In 2022, thousands of fans cheered in the Alamodome as some of San Antonio’s best high school football teams battled down to the finish with the victors scoring a total of only five points more than their competitors in all three games combined.

The excitement didn’t halt at halftime as the school bands took the field. KSAT also awarded scholarships to 12 local high school students and presented Gridiron Heroes with a check for $25,000.

“When it comes to sports in South Texas, football is and has always been king. For the Alamodome, it’s no different. The KSAT Pigskin Classic, with its celebrated programs and athletes, represents a fitting exclamation point in our year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of one of the country’s truly unique and diverse venues,” said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, director of convention & sports facilities for the City of San Antonio.