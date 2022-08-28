Inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic a smashing success with full day of exciting football

Six football teams from around San Antonio participated in the Aug. 27 KSAT Pigskin Classic, including Brennan, Johnson, Judson, Reagan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools.

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of fans cheered for their teams during the inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic in the Alamodome Saturday.

The event was the first of its kind in San Antonio with six teams playing in a triple-header to kick off their high school football seasons.

Smithson Valley Rangers defeat Reagan Rattlers

The day started with Smithson Valley facing Reagan High School. Comal ISD’s Rangers defeated NEISD’s Rattlers 14-13, in a Class 5A-Class 6A showdown. Senior safety and running back David De Hoyos of Smithson Valley was named the Jon Wayne Player of the Game.

The Smithson Valley Rangers score a hard-fought 14/13 victory over the Reagan Rattlers in Game 1 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Watch KSAT Pigskin Classic: Smithson Valley vs Reagan (Entire Game)

Judson Rockets beat Johnson Jaguars in overtime

Game 2 kept fans in suspense up until an overtime 34-yard field goal gave the Judson Rockets a 46-43 victory over the Johnson Jaguars. Junior running back Nathaniel Stanley had a big game for the Rockets, rushing for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He was named the Jon Wayne Player of the game.

The Judson Rockets nail a field goal in overtime to win a thriller over the Johnson Jaguars in Game 2 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Watch KSAT Pigskin Classic: Judson vs Johnson (Entire Game)

Steele Knights edge past Brennan Bears

Game 3 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic was a battle of two of the top 6A teams from last season and two of the top 16 preseason picks in Texas this season.

The Steele Knights defeated the Brennan Bears 35-34 with a late touchdown pass in a tight game that went down to the final possession. Sophomore quarterback Chad Warner was named Jon Wayne Player of the Game, following the come-from-behind game-winning touchdown pass.

The Steele Knights won a nail-biter over the Brennan Bears in Game 3 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Halftime Shows

The high school bands drummed up excitement during the halftime shows.

You can watch the performances by clicking on the links below:

KSAT Gives Back

During the KSAT Pigskin Classic, KSAT awarded scholarships to 12 local high school students. Two students from each of the participating schools received $4,000 to help them pay for a college education. Click here to meet the KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship recipients.

After Game 2 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic, KSAT General Manager Phil Lane and Sports Director Greg Simmons presented Gridiron Heroes with a check for $25,000. The nonprofit organization helps young men who have suffered spinal injuries playing high school football.

KSAT Insider VIP Party

Hundreds of KSAT Insiders watched the games from the best seat in the house — a VIP party in the Alamodome press box. They were joined by KSAT 12 reporters, anchors and staff and enjoyed food and prizes throughout the day.

