Judson RB Nathaniel Stanley rushes for 218 yards, 2 TDs, is named Jon Wayne Player of the Game for Game 2 of KSAT Pigskin Classic

Judson Rockets RB Nathaniel Stanley is named Player of the Game following the Rockets' big OT win over the Johnson Jaguars in Game 2 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

SAN ANTONIO – Game 2 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic between the Judson Rockets and Johnson Jaguars was a high-scoring affair that saw big play after big play from both teams.

But it was the Judson rushing game that ultimately prevailed in overtime, as the Rockets defeated the Jaguars, 46-43.

Junior running back Nathaniel Stanley had 218 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He was named Jon Wayne Player of the game.

“I’d like to thank my family and the team. They rallied and fought through adversity,” Stanley said.

The game saw the Rockets take an early lead, thanks, in part, to Stanley’s 54-yard touchdown run in the first half. He had 94 yards on eight carries at the break.

Johnson rallied from a 27-7 halftime deficit, to take the game into overtime.

But thanks to Stanley’s contributions and the team’s efforts during the second half and overtime, Judson was able to maintain their composure and successfully kick a game-winning field goal for their first win of the season.

During each game, fans can vote for who they think should be named player of the game. Pick correctly and you could win a pair of tickets to a 2023 SA Gunslingers game and get a chance at the grand prize — a $10,000 Home Makeover Package from Jon Wayne Service Company.

Judson High School Football players 2022 (Courtesy)

Johnson High School Football players 2022 (Courtesy)

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is the first of its kind in the Alamo City and kicks off the 2022 high school football season. The event showcases six local high school football teams over three games in a one day event at the Alamodome.

The games are being broadcast live on KSAT 12, and started with a pregame show at 11 a.m.

The August 27 triple-header concludes with Steele vs. Brennan. You can find out more information by clicking here.

