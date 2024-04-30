East Central softball has relied on new standards to help get back to area playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – After a historic season last year, when the East Central softball team made it to the 6A Regional Finals, questions needed to be answered after the team lost eight players during the offseason.

Head Coach Maggi Welham and the Hornets have been able to answer every challenge they have faced, reload their roster, and currently have a record of 26-6-1 while sweeping LEE to be crowned Bi-District Champions.

So, how has the team stayed consistent over the last few years and what do these players love about this year’s squad?

“I think it’s our mindset like we’re looking for it now, we expect it more, we expect to win, and I think now we hold ourselves to a higher standard, and we’re meeting that standard right now,” said junior third baseman Kyana Lipardo.

“We need to just have fun in the box. Don’t think about what’s on the line; just go out there and be you and have fun,” said senior catcher Bella Valdez.

“We have a pretty good team this year, a lot of speed, a lot of power, just be ready. We’re gonna be really good,” said sophomore shortstop Izzy Estrada.

What do sophomore pitcher Jenise Ramirez and junior second baseman Isabella Hernandez love the most about this team’s response to tough situations throughout the season?

“That we fight, we always fight,” said Jenise. “We’ll find a way to come back either that we’re really behind or we’re just really ahead we’ll just still keep fighting.”

“That we’re strong, we’re coming for them. We’re coming for that same run that we did last year, and we’re hoping for more.”

