Tomball ends Johnson’s season in UIL state semifinal game

ROUND ROCK, Texas – After five-and-a-half innings of scoreless baseball, the Tomball Cougars struck first.

Tomball senior Blaine Lucas knocked in a two-run single in the bottom half of the sixth inning, which put the Cougars in front to stay.

Tomball’s 2-0 win over the Johnson Jaguars on Friday night earned the Cougars a spot in Saturday’s UIL Class 6A state championship game.

They will face the Pearland Oilers for the title.

