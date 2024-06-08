86º
Tomball ends Johnson’s season in UIL state semifinal game

The Jaguars finished their season with a 33-12 record

Nate Kotisso

Larry Ramirez

Nick Mantas

ROUND ROCK, Texas – After five-and-a-half innings of scoreless baseball, the Tomball Cougars struck first.

Tomball senior Blaine Lucas knocked in a two-run single in the bottom half of the sixth inning, which put the Cougars in front to stay.

Tomball’s 2-0 win over the Johnson Jaguars on Friday night earned the Cougars a spot in Saturday’s UIL Class 6A state championship game.

They will face the Pearland Oilers for the title.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024.

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

