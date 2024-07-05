N.D. Kalu football camp teaches more than just football

SAN ANTONIO – Former NFL defensive end and Marshall alum N.D. Kalu held his “Fundamentals of Football” camp at Cornerstone High School.

The staff hired to help the young football players was a who’s-who of well-known San Antonio-area football stars, including Super Bowl Champion and Marshall alum Priest Holmes as well as former UTSA quarterback and Clemens alum Frank Harris.

“You know, the main thing we want to do is, obviously, teach the fundamentals of football,” said Kalu. “It’s a dangerous sport, so we want to make sure they learn how to play the safe way.”

Kalu also said the camp was geared towards helping mentor the next generation of football players.

“There’s so much negative news out there, especially pertaining to athletes,” Kalu said. “I want them to see some athletes who have become great fathers, who have become great businessmen, who are still out here staying close to the sport.”

