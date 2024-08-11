Marion Bulldogs football using love for the game to fuel deep 2024 playoff run

The Marion football team is preparing for the 2024 high school season — already trying to crack the code on getting past the first round of the playoffs.

The Bulldogs understand the work begins in the offseason if they want to avenge last year’s first-round exit in the postseason to Jourdanton.

“We play in a tough district and play a tough non-district schedule, so having the ability to show up on Friday nights and be able to produce,” said Marion football head coach Ryne Miller. “These guys saw what it takes to get to the playoffs. Our goal is obviously to get to the playoffs but also get past the first round.”

Marion has plenty to build on from its 2023 showing, where the team came together for a handful of gritty wins to finish the season 6-5 overall.

While future season goals are being talked about, the players are using their love for the game to keep themselves committed to the grind before the season begins.

“I’ve missed it for sure, all summer, it’s been highly anticipated,” said Marion senior left guard and defensive lineman Garrett Mann. “Everyone is really excited. These past two days — real high tempo and real high excitement. Everyone is really hyped for the season coming up.”

“Man, I’m excited, I can’t wait,” said Marion senior wide receiver and linebacker Hadley Mote. “It’s going to be a great year.”

“Oh man, I’ve been waiting all summer,” expressed Christian Sanchez, Marion’s senior running back. “It’s a dream to be back. This is the spot I’ve always looked up to in elementary all the way to middle school and now I’m finally here. I look back and I’m the guy that I would’ve looked up to — I’m just excited to be here finally.”

The Bulldogs open their 2024 campaign against Stockdale on Aug. 30 under the Friday night lights at 7:30 p.m.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.