Alamo Heights football cares less about wins, more about playoff success entering new district

The countdown is on for the Alamo Heights football team to hit the turf for their 2024 season debut as part of District 13-5A-DII.

The Mules have dominated the action under the Friday night lights with blowout wins — in fact, Alamo Heights hasn’t lost a district game since 2019.

“I know we all see that and we take it and we know that it means something,” said Mules senior safety Max Bacon on the team’s storied dominance at home. “Going forward, we’re going to use that to our advantage and have it push up to beat other teams.”

However, it’ll be harder to replicate that level of dominance now that Alamo Heights has said goodbye to its previous SAISD competition.

When it comes time for the 2024 season, the Mules will now face teams to the likes of Boerne, Veterans Memorial (SA), Victoria West, Kerrville Tivy, Harlandale, and McCollum.

“We’re going to bring it every game,” said Mules senior offensive lineman Ricky Gonzales. “That’s what we always hope to do. We know we have harder opponents — so we’re going to keep our heads up and stay as positive as we can.”

The Mules are still projected to finish atop District 13-5A-DII, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. Largely due to Alamo Heights’ track record and the program being home to one of the top prospects in Texas — Michael Terry III.

Alamo Heights has made it clear since the UIL’s realignment — they value playoff success more than regular-season wins and the team is working hard to prepare for the transition.

“It’s one thing to say you’ve won a lot of games, but it’s another thing to say you’ve won some of those really meaningful games that make our team better,” said Mules football head coach Ron Rittimann.

The Mules open their season at home on Sept. 6 against Churchill at 7 p.m.

