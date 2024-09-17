BGC Game of the Week: Steele Knights & Austin Westlake to clash in heavyweight showdown

SCHERTZ, Texas – Two of the best football teams in Texas will face off when the Steele Knights (3-0) host the Austin Westlake Chaparrals (2-1) at Lehnhoff Stadium. This marks the Knights’ final non-district game before opening district action against Clemens the following week.

“It’s a big playoff matchup,” said Steele senior defensive back Christian Watson. “It’s good to get those playoff matchups in non-district, and this is our last non-district game so it will get us really prepared for district games.”

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Westlake is ranked No. 14 in Texas in Class 6A, while Steele is No. 9.

“That’s why you schedule these types of opponents to get you ready for your district play,” said Steele head coach David Saenz. “It’s our last non-district game, and any time you play an opponent that’s fast, physical, and disciplined, they’re going to expose some weaknesses that we have and get us ready for district play.”

Westlake is coming off a 39-21 loss to Humble Atascocita. The setback dropped them ten spots in the state rankings. The Chaps will be fired up and ready to face the Knights.

“They’re a talented football team,” said Westlake head football coach Tony Salazar. “They’re averaging about 56 points a game and giving up about 23, so very explosive on offense. They have nine returning starters from a state semifinals team, so that’s where their strength lies. They’re obviously off to a fast start. We go to keep up, keep these guys close, and get back to playing our brand of football.”

Westlake leads the series with Steele 3-2. These two teams last met in 2020, and Westlake won 14-0.

Steele will host Austin Westlake on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lehnhoff Stadium.