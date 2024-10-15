BGC Game of the Week: Burbank to face Sam Houston for first place in district

SAN ANTONIO – The last time the Burbank Bulldogs won a district championship in football was back in 1978. Jimmy Carter was the President of the United States, and the average price of gas was $0.652 per gallon.

A lot has changed since then and this season the Bulldogs feel they have what it takes to win the District 12-5A-II championship.

“Our theme of the week is to end the 46-year drought,” Burbank head football coach Michael Mull told KSAT 12 Sports. “We haven’t had a district title here in 46 years, and we know this game will have a great impact on who wins district.”

The Bulldogs will enter Friday night with a 4-2 overall record and 2-0 in district play. They’re predicted by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to win district beating out the likes of Jefferson and Sam Houston.

The Sam Houston Hurricanes are 4-3 this season and 3-0 in district action. So far, in district games, the Canes have knocked off Brackenridge, Edison, and Lanier. And just like Burbank, they’re undefeated in district play, and they want to keep it that way.

The Hurricanes and the Bulldogs are the only two teams left in District 12-5A-II not to lose a district game, so the winner of this game will have the inside track to claiming the district hardware.

“I wouldn’t say this is the district championship, but we are the two undefeated teams” said Sam Houston head coach Jeremy Williams. “It says a lot who’s the winner after this game, but it’s (district race) definitely not over.”

Sam Houston and Burbank will face off Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at SAISD Sports Complex.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.