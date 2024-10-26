‘This is all that matters on Friday night’: Hondo Owls say they aren’t distracted by Homecoming Week fanfare

HONDO, Texas – Entering last week, the Hondo Owls were on a three-game losing streak and badly needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

A 28-20 win against Lytle gave the Owls (4-3, 1-1 in District 14-3A) confidence heading into their Week 9 battle against the Crystal City Javelinas (6-1, 1-1 in District 14-3A).

“Every game is important, especially a home game — especially coming off a really strong win against Lytle,” Hondo senior running back Gabe Sanchez said. “You know, I think we have that momentum just (sic) to beat them.”

Prior to the Owls’ win over Lytle, Hondo was on a three-game losing streak.

“Winning that game was crucial because I feel like we’re a momentum team,” Hondo senior safety Kolby Gear said. “So winning that game is just going to keep us going, playing better and harder.”

“Man, they fight hard,” Hondo head coach Dustin Templin said. “I will say that, no matter what — to the final whistle — they’ll fight hard, up or down. I’m always super proud of how hard they play every game.”

Week 9 is Homecoming Week at Hondo. Homecoming Week events can make it difficult for players to maintain their focus on the game plan.

“You know, as, like, all those events going on, like, I kind of, like, get distanced away from this,” Sanchez said. “This (game) is all that matters on Friday night.”

“When it comes to practice and preparation and whatnot, they had great focus, and they continue to know that the goal is to go win on Friday night,” Templin said.

