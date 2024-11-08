Skip to main content
‘We just can’t wait for it’: Poth Pirates look to cap off perfect regular season with district title on Senior Night

The Pirates host the Wolves on Friday night at Jack Lane Field

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Poth Pirates look to cap off perfect regular season with district title on Senior Night (KSAT)

POTH, Texas – With a perfect 9-0 record and sitting atop District 15-3A Division II, the Poth Pirates have done almost everything right.

The offense has outscored opponents by 317 points while the defense has held opposing teams to an average of eight points per game.

“This team is tough, man,” Poth head coach Jeff Luna said. “They line up and play really physical football.”

“Good defense. We’re gonna (sic) shut you down,” Poth senior wide receiver Nick Neudorfer said. “And we have an explosive offense, and we can score in one play.”

“We expect both sides of the ball — and even special teams — to play 100% all the time,” Poth junior quarterback Major Luna said. “And it makes it easier for each side of the ball to really get after it.”

With a win Friday against Dilley, the Pirates would also lock up a district title on Senior Night.

“Well, I mean, every game you have the nerves no matter what, right?” Poth senior wide receiver Nate Kopecki said. “But it being your last game on Poth Jake Lane Field, I mean, it’s gonna (sic) be one heck of a game. We just can’t wait for it.”

“Dilley, offensively, they run a lot of misdirection. They’re big up front. They’re very well-coached,” Jeff Luna said. “(Head) coach (David) Silva and those guys do a really good job down in Dilley. In order for us to have success, we’re gonna (sic) have to run the football and not give up any explosive plays.”

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

