Brennan’s Kingston Flemings commits to University of Houston

Brennan's Kingston Flemings during introductions of the 6A 2023 State Semifinal game. (Photographer: Mark Mendez)

SAN ANTONIO – William J. Brennan High School’s Kingston Flemings, one of the best high school basketball prospects in the country, announced that he will be playing college basketball at the University of Houston.

ESPN 100 prospect Kingston Flemings commits to Houston. Flemings is the third member of Houston's 2025 recruiting class, joining five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell and four-star shooting guard Bryce Jackson.

Quotes and analysis with @jeffborzello https://t.co/QcJ3unLk44… pic.twitter.com/X40eIco9MP — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) November 15, 2024

Flemings chose the Cougars over other lone-star state schools, such as the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Tech University.

Flemings also considered a couple of Southeastern Conference programs, including the University of Alabama and the University of Arkansas.

