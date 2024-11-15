Skip to main content
Brennan’s Kingston Flemings commits to University of Houston

The 4-star point guard will play college basketball for the Cougars, not far from home.

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Brennan's Kingston Flemings during introductions of the 6A 2023 State Semifinal game. (Photographer: Mark Mendez) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – William J. Brennan High School’s Kingston Flemings, one of the best high school basketball prospects in the country, announced that he will be playing college basketball at the University of Houston.

Flemings chose the Cougars over other lone-star state schools, such as the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Tech University.

Flemings also considered a couple of Southeastern Conference programs, including the University of Alabama and the University of Arkansas.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

