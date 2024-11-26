Skip to main content
Big Game Coverage

Alamo Heights, Corpus Christ Miller set for regional semifinal clash at the Alamodome

Fans set for high-stakes battle between two high-scoring offenses

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Heights loves to practice football during Thanksgiving week, and that’s what they’re doing once again as they prepare to face Roy Miller out of Corpus Christi in the UIL Class 5A Division II regional semifinals.

The Alamo Heights Mules are 12-0 this season, and they opened the playoffs by defeating Corpus Christi Ray 70-14 and Mercedes 75-14 in the second round.

Miller is 10-2 this season, and they have been equally dominant in the playoffs, beating Kerrville Tivy 66-28 and Pioneer 59-6 to set up their clash with the Mules.

Both teams know how to score, so this could be a high-scoring game. The Mules are averaging 49.0 points per game this season, and the Buccaneers are putting up 52.33 points per game on average.

Alamo Heights and Corpus Christi Miller will face off inside the Alamodome at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

