Judson Rockets football forfeits 44-0 victory over East Central due to ineligible player

The Judson Rockets varsity football team will forfeit their 44-0 victory over East Central last Friday night after it was discovered that an ineligible player participated in the game.

That was confirmed Tuesday night in a statement to KSAT 12 Sports from Nicole Taguinod, chief communications officer of the Judson Independent School District.

“We can confirm that the Judson HS Football Team (V) will forfeit their win over East Central during last Friday night’s game,” Taguinod wrote. “Coaching staff at Judson HS immediately reported to UIL once they were made aware that a student who participated in the game was ineligible to play due to grades. We are taking actions to ensure improved processes are in place to prevent this situation from occurring again.”

Instead of being 3-3 and 1-0 in district, the Rockets drop to 2-4 and 0-1.

The incident is frustrating for first-year head coach Mark Soto, who returned to his alma mater to try and return Judson to the playoffs.

