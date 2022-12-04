55º

VALERO ALAMO BOWL 2022: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

Longhorns return to San Antonio for 6th time

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Caden Sterns leads the Longhorns onto the field at the Alamodome for the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado. (Adam B. Higgins, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Longhorns are coming back to San Antonio.

No. 20 Texas will take on No. 12 Washington in this year’s Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamdome on Dec 29 at 8 p.m. This marks the 6th all-time Alamo Bowl appearance for the Longhorns and the first under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas is 4-1 in their last five appearances. The Longhorns defeated Colorado 55-23 in their most recent appearance in 2020.

Texas (8-4) finished their regular season by winning three of their last four games including an emphatic 38-27 victory over Baylor in their regular season finale. Washington (10-2) have won six straight games, highlighted by a 51-33 demolition of their inter-state rivals Washington State.

The Longhorns own the all-time edge against Washington 3-1. They most recently met in the Holiday Bowl in 2001, a game that Texas won 47-43.

