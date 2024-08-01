UTSA senior linebacker indefinitely suspended due to allegations of ‘personal misconduct’, HC Traylor says

Tulane running back Makhi Hughes (21) carries past UTSA linebackers Martavius French (10) and Avery Morris on a 58-yard run in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA senior linebacker Martavius French has been indefinitely suspended from all football activities due to allegations of personal misconduct, Head Football Coach Jeff Traylor said in a statement released by the university.

French, who started nine games last year and played in all 13 games, recorded 61 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries for the Roadrunners. He had a season-high of 10 tackles against Army.

The 6 foot 2 inch, 225-pound inside linebacker from Memphis, Tennessee previously played at Hutchinson Community College and was an honorable mention all-conference performer. A former four-star prep prospect according to 247Sports, he started his college career at the University of Tennessee before ultimately being suspended and entering the transfer portal. The Knoxville News Sentinel reported at the time that French was one of four Vols suspended following an incident at a dorm on Tennessee’s campus.

UTSA in the statement Thursday did not specify what his recent misconduct was.

The latest suspension follows the news of two other UTSA football players being kicked off the team for involvement in an alleged robbery.

Corey Lucius, 19, and Nicholas Ryan Brown, 23, presently face aggravated robbery charges.

Lucius’ arrest came only four days after Brown was taken into police custody during an unrelated incident when Brown was injured while trying to stop a tow truck driver from taking an illegally parked vehicle in the 12000 block of Engelmann Drive, San Antonio police said.

The UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Lisa Campos, and UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor previously released a joint statement after Lucius’ and Brown’s arrests.

“Nick Booker-Brown and Corey Lucius Jr. are no longer members of the UTSA football program. We have high expectations of conduct for all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and we will never compromise on those expectations. We are looking forward to the start of preseason practice on July 31 with an excellent group of young men in our football program.”

Brown appeared in all 13 games for the Roadrunners during the 2023 season, recording 6.5 tackles for a loss. Brown also had a sack in UTSA’s bowl win over Marshall, the program’s first-ever bowl victory.

Lucius Jr., a freshman linebacker out of Tampa, Fla., did not appear in any games for the Roadrunners.

