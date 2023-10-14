Texas Eats: Award-Winning State Fair Food, Scary Good Italian Cuisine, and a Double Dose of Texas BBQ

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder continues the haunted tours this week at the San Antonio Museum of Art in downtown San Antonio.

Next, it’s back to the State Fair of Texas in Dallas for Ox’cellent Soul Rolls (soul food eggroll), Deep Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites, Turkey Ribs, and the Big Tex Choice Award “Most Creative” winner, Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas.

After that, David heads over to Seguin to check the menu at one of the newest BBQ joints in the area, Schulze’s Pit Room. He catches up with owner, Kayla Gray, to discuss their smoking techniques, learn about the gorgeous new build-out, and of course sample some extraordinary smoked meats, sides, and desserts.

Afterward, David heads to the pit room with pitmaster Robert Celestino II to take a lesson on wrapping briskets.

After the frights, David checks out the menu at Tre Trattoria, located on the SAMA grounds. Tre Trattoria is a trendy Italian restaurant with a River Walk balcony and a menu inspired by the hills of Tuscany. He then heads into the kitchen to help make a scratch-made pasta dish.

Next up, David is in Sisterdale, Texas, for some more authentic Texas BBQ at Black Board Bar-B-Q. He speaks with the pitmaster and owner, Joe Rodriguez, about his move from West Texas. The pair step into the kitchen and prepare a smoked poblano brisket burger.

David then heads to Curry Boys BBQ on the St. Mary’s strip and talks with co-owner and chef, Andrew Ho, about the restaurant’s recent nomination for the James Beard Award, Best Chef, Texas, and learns how to prepare their popular brisket curry bowl.

Next, he has some brunch food and specialty drinks at Kulture Kafe Food Truck in San Antonio, Texas. David speaks with owner and chef Cindy Barquero about her journey to open the truck and her influence behind each dish on the menu.

David wraps things up back at the State Fair in Dallas with the Original Fletcher’s Corny Dog, carnival games, and a wrap-up of all of the 2023 Big Tex Choice Award finalists and winners.

You do not want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

Original Fletcher's Corny Dog at The State Fair of Texas (ksat12)

Funnel Cake at The State Fair of Texas (ksat12)

1013 Schriewer St, Seguin, TX 78155

schulze's Pit Room in Seguin (ksat12)

BBQ tray from Schulze's Pit Room in Seguin (ksat12)

Sliced lean brisket from Schulze's Pit Room in Seguin (ksat12)

200 W Jones Ave #501, San Antonio, TX 78215

1123 Sisterdale Rd, Sisterdale, TX 78006

Black Board Bar-B-Q - Texas Eats

536 E Courtland Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Curry Boys BBQ - Texas Eats

1112 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Kulture Kafe Food Truck - Texas Eats

