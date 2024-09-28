Texas Eats: Huge sea monster sandwich, new hibachi spot & all-you-can-eat Texas BBQ

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

The Sea Monster - Sea Island Shrimp House (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sea Island Shrimp House

10303 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78230

First opened in 1965, Sea Island Shrimp House has been family-owned and serving San Antonio for decades. David Elder stops by one of their six locations to speak with the new owner Barclay Anthony to sample their menu and introduce a brand new item: The Sea Monster. Anthony follows in his late mother’s footsteps, continuing to manage the business and honor the family’s legacy.

Mr. Teriyaki 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mr. Teriyaki

8603 TX-151 Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78245

Experience the newest location of Mr. Teriyaki off of TX-151 near SeaWorld! This spot is serving hibachi style bites including all the favorites and all fresh. Your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp and salmon paired with fried rice, lo mein noodles, vegetables and more. They also offer all your favorite appetizers such as spring rolls and chicken wings. Be sure to try all of their sauces including their signature teriyaki sauce, yum yum sauce, and now offer draft beer!

D Willie's Smokehouse 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Texas D-Willie’s Smokehouse

7393 US Hwy 87 E, China Grove, TX 78263

D-Willie’s Smokehouse has been serving San Antonio for years now offering classic BBQ and all the sides using only the finest ingredients and prime meats. Brisket, pork ribs, chicken, turkey and sausage are served with a variety of sides including mac and cheese, beans, green beans, sweet potatoes and more. Their desserts options are delicious so be sure to try their famous banana pudding cobbler and check out their new blackberry cobbler! There are two locations in the city and both offer an All-You-Can-Eat BBQ for only $27.99!

