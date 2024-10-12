Texas Eats: Rating pollos asados in San Antonio and New Braunfels

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder hits up eight of the top pollos asados restaurants in San Antonio and surrounding areas. From the South Side of San Antonio all the way to New Braunfels, we’re rating each one on the flavor gauge and these are flavor gauge factors:

Surprise Visit - Each restaurant featured on the “Flavor Gauge” had no prior notice of our arrival. This ensures that the food we taste represents their true quality, without any special preparation.

Standardized Dish - Every restaurant is asked to prepare the exact same dish, creating a level playing field for comparison. This allows us to fairly assess the flavors without variations in menu choices.

Food-Only Rating - The “Flavor Gauge” rating focuses strictly on the food — taste, texture, and presentation. Factors like service, ambiance and location are not considered in the rating.

See all the spots below and be sure to watch for the top bites!

This week on Texas Eats:

Frank's Pollos Asados Los Nortenos (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Frank’s Pollos Asados Los Norteños | 🔥🔥⚪⚪⚪

4822 Walzem Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218

One whole chicken with rice, beans, onion, jalapeño, lime, tortillas and salsa for $20.99.

Al Carbon Pollos Asados (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Al Carbon Pollos Asados | 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

547 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

One whole chicken with rice, onion, chile toreado, lime, tortillas and salsa for $19.35.

Pollos Asados de Sinaloa (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Pollos Asados de Sinaloa | 🔥🔥🔥⚪⚪

6020 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78214

One whole chicken with rice, beans, tortillas, limes, jalapeño, onion, salsa and salchica for $21.89.

El Pollo Rico #7 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

El Pollo Rico #7 | 🔥🔥🔥🔥⚪

1070 N Busines, S Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130

One whole chicken with rice, beans, tortillas, limes, onion and salsa for $24.99.

Pollos Asados Don Jose (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Pollos Asados Don Jose | 🔥🔥⚪⚪⚪

563 Moursund Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78221

One whole chicken with rice, tortillas, limes, jalapeño, onion and salsa for $19.25.

Pollos Asados El Rey MTY (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Pollos Asados El Rey MTY | 🔥🔥🔥⚪⚪

1704 I-35 Frontage Rd, San Antonio, TX 78208

One whole chicken with rice, beans, onion, jalapeño, lime, tortillas and salsa for $22.00.

Pollos Asados El Gallo (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Pollos Asados El Gallo | 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

18770 FM 2252, Garden Ridge, TX 78266

One whole chicken with rice, beans, tortillas, limes, jalapeños, onion and salsa for $20.95.

The Original Pollos Asados Los Norteños (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Original Pollos Asados Los Norteños | 🔥🔥🔥🔥⚪

4642 Rigsby Ave, San Antonio, TX 78222

One whole chicken with rice, beans, onion, jalapeño, lime, tortillas and salsa for $20.99.

