2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down part of Highway 90 in West Bexar County

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Image of Highway 90 crash at Mechler Road involving 18-wheeler. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler has entrapped at woman and closed down part of the highway in far West Bexar County early Wednesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just after 6:20 a.m. on US Highway 90 westbound at Mechler Road headed to Castroville, in far West Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a woman became pinned inside her vehicle after a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Firefighters are presently working to get the woman out. There is no word on her condition.

BCSO says at least one of the main lanes of the highway is currently blocked. Traffic is starting to back up to Jungman Road and State Highway 211.

