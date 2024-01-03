2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down part of Highway 90 in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler has entrapped at woman and closed down part of the highway in far West Bexar County early Wednesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just after 6:20 a.m. on US Highway 90 westbound at Mechler Road headed to Castroville, in far West Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a woman became pinned inside her vehicle after a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Firefighters are presently working to get the woman out. There is no word on her condition.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash involving 18-wheeler on US 90 West at Mechler Road headed to Castroville. At least one main lane blocked. Traffic starting to back up to Jungman Road and SH 211. pic.twitter.com/YUyupFXHA2 — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) January 3, 2024

BCSO says at least one of the main lanes of the highway is currently blocked. Traffic is starting to back up to Jungman Road and State Highway 211.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.