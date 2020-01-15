Announcing the ‘Understand: The 2020 Elections’ newsletter

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is launching a free, weekly election newsletter on Jan. 21 and we want to give our audience a jump on subscribing.

I’m Lexi Salazar, a news producer here at KSAT. Since late 2008, I’ve been the first producer of the first streaming-only newscast in the city, the News at 9.

Leading up to all of the big elections happening this year, we wanted to offer our readers an easy way to keep up with the biggest political stories of the week. Every Tuesday, we’ll cut through the noise and email the rundown of what’s happening straight to our subscribers.

Here’s some of what you can expect:

Analysis of some of the biggest races and news-making headlines

KSAT Anchors Myra Arthur and Steve Spriester will sound off on the week’s stand-out moments

Exclusive polling results that show what the people in your community care about most

Voter guides, important dates and other voting-related tips

Debate previews and wraps

Every week, our newsletter will also include a piece of non-political, hand-picked content from KSAT News at 9 that subscribers may have missed.

Until we send our first edition, here’s everything you need to know on the upcoming election:

What you need to know about voting in the Texas Primary Elections on March 3

2020 Democratic March Primary ballot for Bexar County

2020 Republican March Primary ballot for Bexar County

Watch: News at 9′s 2020 primary election preview

Here are the 2020 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Texas